Paul Bernon has been spotted moving on from his breakup with Bethenny Frankel as he was seen kissing Aurora Culpo during a recent outing. The two were seen sitting together on a boat ride in Rhode Island, both wearing sunglasses. Paul, at 35, donned a white dress with blue florals while Aurora, 45, wore a light blue collared top and navy blue knee-length shorts.

They were not only seen getting cozy with each other but were also reportedly making out at The Quin House in Boston. This sighting comes shortly after Paul and Bethenny ended their engagement, a topic they have chosen to remain silent about publicly. An insider told Us Weekly, “It just wasn’t going to work…They are so different – he’s an under the radar kind of guy.”

Paul and Bethenny began dating in October 2018 after meeting on a dating app. In an interview with People in April, Bethenny described their first meeting, saying, “I was pretty lucky when I walked in and saw him…He had a twinkle. He came as advertised — better than advertised. He overshot the mark.”

On their one-year anniversary, Bethenny posted on Instagram, “Having such a supportive and loving partner makes me a better person & inspires me to achieve the impossible…Happy Anniversary! I love you and thank you for the most beautiful year!” This relationship was especially important for Bethenny, given her past struggles in her marriage to Jason Hoppy, with whom she shares a daughter named Bryn.

Bethenny had previously expressed the need to protect her relationship with Paul, saying, “He’s a good person who I love…I don’t know if it’s a yin to my yang, but he’s really relaxed, he’s mellow and he’s very, very funny.”

It seems that Paul is now moving forward with Aurora Culpo, as the two were seen enjoying each other’s company on a boat ride and sharing intimate moments. Their blossoming relationship marks a new chapter for Paul after his breakup with Bethenny Frankel, showing that he is ready to embrace new opportunities for love and happiness.