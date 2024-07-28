EastEnders fans were excited to spot actress Patsy Palmer near the EastEnders studios, sparking rumors of her return as Bianca Jackson on the popular BBC soap. The 52-year-old actress, known for her role as Bianca since 1993, made a comeback earlier this year for Whitney Dean’s departure storyline.

In the recent episodes, Bianca returned to Albert Square only to find out about Zack Hudson’s infidelity with Lauren Branning, which led to Whitney leaving Walford. Bianca also faced issues with accountant Reiss Colwell and opened up to Kat Slater about her battle with depression.

As fans eagerly anticipate Bianca’s return, the possibility of her helping her pregnant sister Sonia adds to the excitement. Additionally, Michael French is set to reprise his role as David Wicks, adding to the nostalgia and drama surrounding EastEnders’ upcoming 40th anniversary.

With other beloved characters like Jane Beale and Chrissie Watts also making comebacks, fans can expect more twists and turns in the coming episodes. As the show continues to captivate audiences, the anticipation for what’s to come in Walford remains high.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One, and with the return of familiar faces and new storylines unfolding, viewers are in for a treat as the iconic soap celebrates its milestone anniversary. Stay tuned for more drama, romance, and surprises in the world of EastEnders.