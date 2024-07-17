Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany recently announced that they are expecting their third child. The couple, who already have a 3-year-old daughter named Sterling and a 1-year-old son named Bronze, shared their excitement during a press conference. Patrick expressed that they plan to be “done” having kids after the arrival of their third child.

The 28-year-old NFL quarterback, who won the Best NFL Player award at the 2024 ESPYs, mentioned that he always wanted to have kids at a young age. He emphasized the importance of family time, especially after spending so much time focused on football during the season. The Mahomes family recently took a trip to Europe, where they enjoyed quality time together and even attended a Taylor Swift concert in Amsterdam.

Brittany Mahomes shared the news of their third child through a sweet video showing their family’s excitement. She also posted photos of their family, expressing gratitude for the blessings in their lives. The couple seems to be enjoying their journey of parenthood and cherishing every moment with their growing family.

During the concert, Patrick and Brittany were seen enjoying the music alongside Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his girlfriend. It was a special moment as Travis had attended his first Taylor Swift concert with Patrick, which led to the start of their friendship. The couples have formed a close bond over the years and continue to support each other in their personal and professional lives.

As Patrick and Brittany prepare to welcome their third child, fans are excited to see their family grow and witness the love and joy they share. The Mahomes family continues to inspire others with their dedication to family values and creating lasting memories together. Stay tuned for more updates on celebrity news, fashion, and entertainment.