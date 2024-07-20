Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, recently shared some exciting news with their fans. The couple announced the gender of their third child in a sweet Instagram post. In the video, their children, Sterling and Bronze, took part in a gender reveal activity, ultimately revealing that they will be welcoming a baby girl.

The Mahomes family had previously shared a heartwarming video of their family celebrating the news of their third child. Patrick Mahomes expressed his excitement during a press conference, stating that they will be “done” having kids after the arrival of their daughter.

“I always wanted to have kids young. I got to grow up in a locker room… and it made such an impact in my life,” Patrick shared. He also mentioned that spending time with his family is important to him, especially after spending long months focused on football.

The couple’s announcement has been met with joy and congratulations from their fans and followers. This new addition to the Mahomes family is sure to bring even more love and happiness to their household. We look forward to seeing the family of five grow and create more beautiful memories together in the future.