Patrick Mahomes and his pregnant wife, Brittany Mahomes, recently announced that they are expecting their third child. The couple, who already have a daughter named Sterling and a son named Patrick “Bronze,” shared their exciting news on Instagram with a video of their family dancing to Bruno Mars’ song “Count On Me” and posing with a sonogram of their new addition.

During a recent Chiefs press conference, Patrick Mahomes stated that he is content with having three children and does not plan on expanding their family further. However, he expressed his gratitude for having kids at a young age and mentioned that he and Brittany still make time to enjoy life while raising their children.

Brittany Mahomes, who is also 28 years old, shared that being a dog mom to their pets Steel and Silver helped prepare her for motherhood. She mentioned that having the responsibility of caring for their dogs made the transition to parenthood a bit easier for her.

The couple received an outpouring of love and congratulations from various celebrities and sports figures, including Taylor Swift, WNBA star Caitlin Clark, and Patrick Mahomes’ own family members. Everyone seemed thrilled about the news of the Mahomes family expanding.

As Patrick Mahomes continues to excel in his football career with the Kansas City Chiefs, he values the time he spends with his family and cherishes those moments. Despite his busy schedule during the football season, he ensures that he creates lasting memories with his children and wife.

The Mahomes family is eagerly anticipating the arrival of their third child and are looking forward to welcoming a new member into their loving family. With the support and well-wishes from their fans, friends, and loved ones, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are excited about this new chapter in their lives.