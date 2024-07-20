Earlier this month, Patrick Mahomes, the NFL quarterback, and his wife Brittany Mahomes, a fitness trainer, shared the exciting news that they are expecting their third child. The couple, who have been together since high school and got engaged in 2020, already have a daughter named Sterling Skye Mahomes and a son named Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III. The gender of their upcoming baby was recently revealed with the help of their two adorable children.

In a heartwarming video shared on social media, their 2-year-old daughter Sterling and 19-month-old son Bronze were seen participating in the gender reveal. Sterling played a game of Tic-tac-toe, ultimately revealing that they will be welcoming another little girl into their family. The Mahomes family expressed their joy and excitement at the news, eagerly anticipating the arrival of their new addition.

Brittany Mahomes, who is 28 years old, has been vocal about her love for motherhood and the joy she finds in spending time with her children. She has shared how fulfilling it is to witness her kids’ growth and development, emphasizing the happiness they bring to her life. Patrick Mahomes has also expressed his gratitude for Brittany’s role as a mother, acknowledging her dedication and support in balancing family life with his football career.

The couple’s decision to have a third child has been one they are both excited about, with Patrick mentioning that three children will be the perfect number for their family. He appreciates the impact that fatherhood has had on his life and is looking forward to creating more memories with his growing family. Brittany, on the other hand, values the quality time she spends with her children and emphasizes the importance of self-care to be able to be present and energized for her family.

As the Mahomes family prepares to welcome their third child, they are focused on cherishing the special moments they share together and creating a loving and supportive environment for their children. With two little ones already bringing joy and laughter into their home, the addition of another baby girl is sure to bring even more happiness to their growing family. The Mahomes are grateful for the love and support they have received and look forward to the new chapter ahead as they expand their family.