Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, were thrilled to share the gender of their third baby on Instagram. The couple posted a video of a fun game of tic-tac-toe to reveal that they are expecting another girl. In the clip, their daughter Sterling joyfully turned over three pink Xs on the board, indicating the exciting news. Pink smoke and confetti filled the air as the family celebrated, with Sterling proudly holding a “big sister” flag.

Brittany, a fitness trainer, flaunted her baby bump in a flowing maxi dress, while Patrick, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, looked dapper in an all-white outfit. The couple, both 28 years old, already have a 3-year-old daughter named Sterling and a 1-year-old son named Bronze. They announced the pregnancy back in July with a heartwarming ultrasound photo on Instagram.

During a recent media interview, Patrick playfully shared that he is “done” having kids after welcoming their third baby. With a smile, he mentioned, “I said three and I’m done.” However, he expressed how being a father is an incredible experience and that he always wanted to start a family while he was young. Patrick praised his wife, Brittany, for doing a fantastic job of raising their kids while still finding time to enjoy life and create lasting memories with their children.