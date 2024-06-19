Pat Sajak’s farewell episode on Wheel of Fortune drew in a massive audience, marking the highest viewership for the show in over four years. A total of 11.03 million viewers tuned in to watch Sajak bid adieu after hosting the game show for 41 seasons. This final episode, filmed in April and aired on June 7, 2025, garnered the largest viewership since April 29, 2020, making it the most-watched telecast of the week across all broadcast, cable, and syndicated programming, excluding sports.

Following Sajak’s departure, Ryan Seacrest took over as the new host of Wheel of Fortune, with Vanna White continuing her role as the hostess. Seacrest expressed his excitement to work alongside White, emphasizing her importance to the show and the nation’s affection for her. Both Seacrest and White paid tribute to Sajak as they transitioned to their new roles, with Seacrest also taking on the role of consulting producer for the show.

As Seacrest gears up to lead season 42 of Wheel of Fortune, he and White are looking forward to building their on-screen chemistry and entertaining the audience. The duo has known each other for over a decade, adding an element of camaraderie to their upcoming partnership on the show.

Meanwhile, Pat Sajak has revealed his post-Wheel of Fortune plans, which include spending quality time with his grandchildren and starring in a new production of Prescription: Murder alongside Joe Moore. The play is scheduled to run from July 31 to August 10, 2025, at the Hawaii Theatre in Honolulu.

Overall, the transition from Pat Sajak to Ryan Seacrest on Wheel of Fortune has sparked excitement and anticipation among fans of the long-running game show. With a new host at the helm and familiar faces continuing their roles, viewers can expect a fresh but familiar dynamic on the iconic program.