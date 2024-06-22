Young Parisians are expressing concern over the behavior of Australian architect Bianca Censori after she was spotted in Paris wearing a revealing outfit made entirely of tape. This has raised worries that Bianca, 29, is being influenced by her husband Kanye West, 47, as she continues to step out in skimpy outfits.

The outfit that Bianca wore included halter suspenders made of tape that barely covered her nipples, along with beige low-rise pedal pushers also constructed from strips of tape. Concerns have been raised by her loved ones ever since she married Kanye in December 2022, with some even staging interventions to address the situation. Bianca’s father, Leo, was reportedly eager to confront Kanye about his daughter’s choice of clothing.

Some Parisians have spoken out about their worries regarding Bianca’s outfits, deeming them ‘strange’ and ‘dangerous.’ They believe that both Bianca and Kanye have a responsibility to be good examples to young people, especially given their influence on social media and in the fashion world.

Fans have also noted that Bianca appeared tired and worn during her recent outings in Paris, sparking further concerns about her well-being. Despite concerns that her risqué outfits could lead to legal issues, Paris lawyers have dismissed these claims, stating that fashion choices do not warrant prosecution in the city.

Bianca’s mother recently flew from Australia to the US to spend time with her daughter and assess the situation for herself. While there were initial fears that she needed saving from Kanye’s influence, it appears that Bianca’s family has been reassured during their time together. However, there are ongoing concerns that Kanye may be involving Bianca in his new Yeezy Porn venture, promoting sexual indecency and potentially harming their marriage.

Overall, the situation surrounding Bianca Censori’s controversial outfit choices and her relationship with Kanye West continues to raise eyebrows and spark discussions among young Parisians and fans worldwide. The influence of celebrities on social norms and behavior remains a topic of interest and concern, especially when it comes to issues of personal autonomy and artistic expression.