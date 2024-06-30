The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Hope Logan will struggle to move on from Thomas Forrester’s decision. Despite her promise to accept Thomas’s choice, Hope will still be drawn to him during the week of July 1-5.

During a conversation with Thomas, Hope will express her lingering feelings for him and suggest that he still loves her deep down. She will question why he is resisting their connection, believing that his relationship with Paris Buckingham cannot compare to what they once had.

As Hope continues to push Thomas to be with her, Paris will overhear their discussion, causing her to feel uneasy about the situation. Paris may be concerned that Thomas will reconsider his feelings for Hope and potentially leave her.

The tension between Hope, Thomas, and Paris is set to escalate, with Paris ultimately confronting Hope over her attempts to win back Thomas. Paris may warn Hope to stay away from Thomas, emphasizing that she had her chance with him and lost it.

Unfortunately for Hope, it seems that Thomas will choose to be with Paris, leaving her heartbroken and disappointed. Viewers can expect to see Thomas and Paris sharing romantic moments in the upcoming episodes, while Hope deals with the aftermath of her failed attempt to reunite with Thomas.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans can look forward to intense drama and unexpected twists as the love triangle unfolds.