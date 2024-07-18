The 2024 Paris Olympics logo has stirred up quite a buzz online, with many divided on its design. Some critics found it too “twee” and “sexist” when it was initially unveiled in 2019. However, the logo has a deeper historical significance than meets the eye. Named Marianne, the logo features three key symbols: the gold medal, the Olympic flame, and Marianne herself, who symbolizes the French Republic born out of the 1789 French Revolution.

According to the official Paris 2024 website, Marianne embodies the spirit of creativity that inspires the Games. She represents values like humanism, fraternity, generosity, and sharing, which are also found in sports and the Olympics. The logo was created by the brand management agency Royalties and incorporates culturally significant imagery, including the Art Deco typeface reminiscent of the 1924 Paris Olympics.

While some may not immediately recognize Marianne as a significant historical figure, many have drawn comparisons between her hairstyle in the logo and popular culture references like Rachel Green’s haircut from “Friends” or Claire’s chop in “Fleabag.” The logo has sparked a range of reactions online, with some questioning why it was changed from the original Paris Olympics candidacy logo that featured the Eiffel Tower and the number 24.

Who exactly is Marianne? In French culture, Marianne is a well-known symbol of the French Republic, appearing on stamps, coins, and even government logos. She first emerged as a symbol in 1789 during the French Revolution and has since represented liberty, equality, fraternity, and reason. Marianne is often depicted wearing a toga, a Phrygian bonnet, and laurel leaves, with unbound hair and exposed breasts. She carries a pike, which was a revolutionary weapon used during the French Revolution.

The 2024 Paris Olympics are also incorporating other symbols of the French Revolution, such as the Phrygian cap worn by new mascots called the Phryges. This cap has historical significance in French events, from the construction of Notre-Dame cathedral to the Paris 1924 Olympics. Additionally, the visual concept of the Paris Games includes a reference to the May 1968 Paris protests with the slogan “Under the paving stones, the Games,” highlighting the revolutionary spirit and heritage of France.

Overall, the 2024 Paris Olympics logo may have sparked some controversy, but its ties to French history and culture run deep. Marianne’s presence in the logo symbolizes the values of the French Republic and the revolutionary spirit that continues to resonate throughout France’s history.