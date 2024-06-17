PANTERA recently took the stage at the Download festival in the U.K. for the first time in over 20 years. The band, featuring classic members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown, along with Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante, delivered an electrifying performance that left fans in awe.

The setlist included iconic songs like “Mouth For War,” “This Love,” and “Cowboys From Hell,” among others. The band’s energy and stage presence were undeniable, showcasing their undeniable talent and passion for their music.

Following their successful performance at Download, PANTERA announced a five-show tour in the U.K. and Ireland in February 2025. The tour will kick off in Glasgow and make stops in Leeds, Dublin, Birmingham, and London. Tickets for the tour go on sale June 21, with pre-sale and VIP options available for fans.

In a recent interview, Rex Brown expressed his excitement about touring with a reformed version of PANTERA, highlighting the emotional connection he feels with the band’s music and the opportunity to introduce it to a new generation of fans. The band’s lineup has been approved by the estates of PANTERA’s founders, Vinnie Paul and “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott, adding a special significance to their performances.

While some fans may have reservations about a reformed PANTERA performing without Dimebag and Vinnie Paul, Rex emphasized that the band’s goal is to honor their legacy and keep their music alive for both longtime and new fans. The band’s performances have been met with overwhelming support and enthusiasm from audiences around the world.

Looking ahead, Rex hinted at the possibility of new music from the reformed PANTERA, raising anticipation among fans for what the future may hold for the iconic band. Despite the challenges and losses they have faced, PANTERA’s resilience and dedication to their music continue to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide.

As PANTERA continues to headline major festivals and concerts, their impact on the music industry remains as strong as ever. The band’s timeless songs and powerful performances serve as a testament to their enduring legacy and the lasting influence of their music on generations of fans.