Paloma Faith recently shared her terrifying experience of fending off a date rape attacker. The singer revealed that she escaped rape multiple times and even had to fight off a sex attacker in a phone box. In her book titled MILF: Motherhood, Identity, Love, and F*ckery, Paloma opened up about a harrowing incident from her early twenties.

She recounted a night when she was returning from a cabaret job and entered a phone box to call her mother. A man kicked the door of the phone box, trying to trap her and get inside. He was gripping her chest and groin, telling her to be quiet. However, Paloma managed to defend herself by using a small wheelie suitcase to hit him on the head and escape to a nearby 24/7 shop where she sought help from the staff she knew.

Paloma also shared that she had been in situations where she was drugged with the intent of date rape, but fortunately, she was able to avoid being assaulted. She expressed gratitude for the people who looked out for her during those times. However, there was an instance where she woke up naked in someone’s bed, unsure of what had happened to her body. She described it as dark times.

This revelation sheds light on the challenges and dangers that women often face, even in seemingly ordinary situations. Paloma’s courage in sharing her story serves as a reminder of the importance of advocating for women’s safety and supporting those who have experienced similar traumas. It is crucial to create a culture where survivors feel empowered to speak out and seek help without fear of judgment or stigma.