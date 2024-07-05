Paloma Faith fans were pleasantly surprised to snag tickets to see her perform for less than £20. The 42-year-old pop icon is set to headline Godiva Festival in Coventry this weekend, which has been dubbed the ‘world’s cheapest festival’. In addition to Paloma Faith, other artists like Richard Ashcroft, Beverley Knight, and Sam Ryder will also be taking the stage at War Memorial Park.

The festival is offering day tickets for just £17.50, and a family bundle at £14 per person, making it an affordable option for music lovers. Weekend tickets are priced at just £40.50, with free entry for kids under five. Fans have expressed their excitement over the lineup and the reasonable ticket prices, with many praising Paloma Faith’s inclusion in the festival.

While some fans were amazed by the affordability of the festival, others pointed out that it used to be free to attend in the past. Paloma Faith’s upcoming performance at Godiva Festival follows her recent appearance at Glastonbury, where she graced the Pyramid stage.

In response to the backlash faced by female artists like Dua Lipa and SZA after their Glastonbury sets, Paloma Faith took to social media to defend her fellow female performers. She emphasized the importance of supporting and uplifting women in the music industry, rather than criticizing them unfairly.

The Godiva Festival lineup also includes artists like The Primitives, Love Island star Wes Nelson, and the legendary Beverley Knight. With such a diverse range of performers and affordable ticket prices, the festival is shaping up to be a memorable event for music fans of all ages. Don’t miss your chance to experience world-class entertainment right in your backyard at the ‘world’s cheapest festival’.