Paige DeSorbo caused quite a stir recently when she posted photos of the outfit she wore as a guest to a friend’s wedding. The 31-year-old reality star shared images of herself in a sheer, lace dress with a corset top and a thigh-slit skirt that left her undergarments visible.

Despite describing the wedding as the most beautiful she had ever attended, some of her followers questioned the appropriateness of her daring attire. Many felt that the bold outfit was not suitable for a wedding, with some even suggesting that it was too competitive with the bride’s outfit.

While some defended DeSorbo by pointing out how good she looked and mentioning that the wedding took place in hot weather in Italy, others continued to criticize her choice of clothing. Comments like “Epic Fail! So Inappropriate For The Occasion” highlighted the mixed reactions to her outfit.

It’s not the first time a celebrity has faced backlash for their wedding guest attire. In 2021, Kendall Jenner made headlines for wearing a revealing, cutout gown to a friend’s wedding. DeSorbo herself is no stranger to wearing daring outfits, as seen in her recent appearance at the “Summer House” reunion in a sheer-paneled dress.

DeSorbo has previously expressed her admiration for Zendaya’s fashion sense, revealing that she often looks to the actress for inspiration when choosing evening gowns. With her affinity for bold and skin-baring looks, it’s clear that DeSorbo is unapologetic about her fashion choices.

While opinions on DeSorbo’s wedding guest outfit may be divided, one thing is certain – she knows how to make a statement with her fashion. Whether it’s channeling old Hollywood glamour or taking inspiration from modern style icons, DeSorbo’s bold fashion sense continues to spark conversations and push boundaries in the world of celebrity style.