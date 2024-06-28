Paco Osuna, a veteran in the electronic music industry for 30 years, is known for his innovative style. He is gearing up for his performance at the Kappa FuturFestival in Turin, Italy. In a recent interview, Paco shared his excitement about performing at the festival, expressing his love for the energetic crowd and vibrant atmosphere that Kappa FuturFestival is known for.

When asked about his preparation for a major festival like Kappa Futur, Paco mentioned that he selects music that he thinks will work well for the set but ultimately relies on reading the crowd’s reaction to guide his performance. He also hinted at debuting some new tracks and special edits at the festival.

Paco Osuna’s residency at Hï Ibiza with his concept, Now Here, has had a significant impact on his approach to live performances. He emphasized the importance of representing his musical concept through his residency and highlighted the unique connection he has with the audience at Now Here events.

Over the years, Paco’s musical journey has evolved, influenced by various genres such as acid house, techno, minimal, and more. He emphasized the importance of freedom in music and the need to adapt and evolve with changing trends and generations.

As the head of Mindshake Records, Paco has been instrumental in promoting fresh techno talent. He teased upcoming releases from the label, promising music that is focused on the dance floor experience. He also mentioned collaborations with new artists and the creative influence they bring to his music and performances.

Looking ahead, Paco shared his plans for touring, new releases, and projects after Kappa Futur. He mentioned a special event in Madrid to mark his 30 years in the industry, where he will play a 9-hour set. He expressed excitement about connecting with new generations and continuing to evolve in the techno scene.

Outside of his music career, Paco enjoys spending time with his family to relax and recharge. He emphasized the importance of living experiences for oneself and encouraged fans to follow their passion for music.

In conclusion, Paco Osuna’s passion for music, dedication to his craft, and commitment to evolving with the times shine through in his upcoming performance at Kappa FuturFestival and his future endeavors in the electronic music scene.