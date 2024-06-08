Pablo Reveals Marketing Strategy After Announcing the End of ‘Suffering’: ‘I Found a New Love in My Life’

In a post published on social media this week, the singer announced that he would 'stop the suffering.' The publication was a strategy for the release of a new song. Pablo do Arrocha in Boa Vista — Photo: Reproduction/Social Media After surprising fans by saying he would "end the suffering," singer Pablo explained that it was all a strategy for the release of a new song. Known as Pablo do Arrocha, he is one of the greatest representatives of the style, marked by romantic songs about broken hearts and love disappointments. "I said I was going to end the suffering, but it's not exactly what you're thinking, no. I found a new love in my life, her name is Neosa," the artist said in a new post on social media this Thursday (6). The revelation that it was all a marketing strategy was a relief to the artist's fans. "Brazil smiles relieved," said one internet user on Instagram. "Do you want to break my heart? Don't do that anymore," warned another fan. "Don't play like this anymore, no, too old for these scares," said a third. Before the singer's explanations, some of his fans feared he would change his musical genre. Pablo had informed that he made the decision to "end the suffering" with the support of his family and team. With the story now clarified, there is the assurance that Pablo continues as a representative of 'arrocha' — and with a full schedule. One of the shows will be at the São João celebrations promoted by the government of Bahia, at the Parque de Exposições. The 'arrocha' singer will perform on July 2, Independence Day of Bahia.