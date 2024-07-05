French DJ and producer OXIA has recently made waves with his latest release, the Runway EP, on his own Diversions Music label. This marks his first multi-track release of the year, featuring two standout tunes, Run and Good Way. OXIA, known for his carefully crafted productions, has solidified his position as a highly respected artist in the global electronic music scene.

Following his successful remix of Dorian Craft’s Kilamba earlier this year, OXIA continues to showcase his studio prowess with the release of the Runway EP. His music has garnered praise from fans and critics alike, establishing him as a prominent figure in the industry. In a recent feature in Something For The Weekend, OXIA shared insights into his creative process and musical influences.

In an exciting development, OXIA has curated an exclusive mix for The Night Bazaar Sessions on Mixcloud. This mix features tracks from his latest EP, Runway, as well as selections from Diversions Music and remixes of Dorian Craft’s album tracks by Maga and Da Mike. Fans can now tune in to The Night Bazaar on Mixcloud to experience OXIA’s unique sound and musical vision.

OXIA’s mix offers a glimpse into the diverse and dynamic world of electronic music, showcasing his talent as both a DJ and producer. With a keen ear for innovative sounds and a passion for pushing boundaries, OXIA continues to captivate audiences with his distinct style. The mix on The Night Bazaar Sessions is a testament to his dedication to delivering quality music and engaging listeners on a deeper level.

As OXIA continues to evolve as an artist and expand his creative horizons, fans can expect more exciting releases and performances in the future. His contribution to the electronic music scene is undeniable, and his presence on platforms like Mixcloud further solidifies his status as a key player in the industry. Stay tuned for more updates from OXIA and Diversions Music as they continue to push the boundaries of electronic music and inspire listeners around the world.