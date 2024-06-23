Ahmed Khan, the owner of Kentish Delight in North London, which is known to be Taylor Swift’s favorite kebab shop, recently revealed that he had to turn down the pop queen’s offer of VIP concert tickets due to being short-staffed at work. Taylor Swift, who was introduced to the shop by her ex Joe Alwyn, is said to have enjoyed the best kebabs at Kentish Delight and even featured the shop in her music video for the hit song “End Game” back in 2017.

Despite Taylor Swift’s down-to-earth demeanor and respect towards everyone during her visits to the shop, Ahmed Khan had to decline the VIP tickets for one of her Wembley Stadium concerts during her current Eras world tour. The shop received a large order of 45 kebabs, mostly consisting of chicken kebabs, from Taylor’s team ahead of the weekend gigs. Taylor’s favorite order at the shop, a chicken doner in pitta with salad and garlic sauce, has now been named the “Taylor Swift” kebab in her honor.

Fans from as far as Edinburgh made the trip to Kentish Delight to taste Taylor Swift’s favorite kebab and then returned home, showing the extent of her influence. Meanwhile, at Taylor’s concerts in Wembley, Prince William celebrated his 42nd birthday by attending Friday’s concert with his children George and Charlotte. The royal family even posed for selfies with Taylor and her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Among the celebrities who attended Taylor Swift’s performances at Wembley were Tom Cruise, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Hugh Grant. The star-studded events attracted a lot of attention and excitement from fans and celebrities alike.

Ahmed Khan’s decision to prioritize his work at Kentish Delight over attending Taylor Swift’s concert showcases his dedication to his business and commitment to providing excellent service to his customers. Despite missing out on the VIP experience, he continues to serve delicious kebabs to loyal customers and fans of Taylor Swift alike. The unique connection between Taylor Swift and Kentish Delight adds to the shop’s charm and popularity, making it a must-visit spot for both locals and fans of the pop star.