Alex Jones, the beloved presenter of The One Show, recently opened up about her struggles with ‘terrible mum guilt’ due to the nature of her work. Alex and her husband, Charlie Thomson, have three children – Teddy, Kit, and Annie. Despite feeling guilty about not being able to put her kids to bed every night, Alex and Charlie make sure to spend quality time with them whenever possible.

In an interview, Alex shared how she has learned not to feel guilty all the time and instead focuses on making the most of her time with her family on weekends. She emphasized the importance of doing her best in both her work and family life. To cope with the demands of motherhood and her busy schedule, Alex shared a little secret – sometimes she escapes to the Sainsbury’s car park, reclines her car seat, and enjoys 20 minutes of peace and quiet before continuing with her day.

While Alex still has ambitions for other projects and documentaries, she is content with her role on The One Show for now. She expressed her love for her job and stated that she will continue to be a part of the show for as long as they will have her. In a recent cover shoot for Women & Home UK, Alex looked stunning in a range of stylish summer dresses, showcasing her chic sense of style and grace.

Alex and Charlie tied the knot in 2015 and have since built a beautiful family together. The full interview with Alex Jones can be found in the August issue of Women & Home UK, set to go on sale on June 25th. Despite the challenges of balancing work and family life, Alex remains dedicated to giving her best in all aspects of her life while cherishing the time spent with her loved ones.