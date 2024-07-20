Spencer Matthews recently opened up about his struggles with alcohol and how he overcame them through ultramarathon training. The former Made In Chelsea star decided to quit drinking in 2018 after realizing that his relationship with alcohol was negatively impacting his health and his marriage to Vogue Williams.

In an interview, Spencer expressed feelings of shame and guilt when reflecting on his past behavior with alcohol. He credits his transformation to minimal drinking, regular exercise, good sleep, and proper supplements. Spencer now feels healthier and happier than ever before, and he has set his sights on running 30 marathons in 30 days in the Arabian Desert to challenge himself physically and mentally.

Spencer’s training regimen includes running marathons in intense heat chambers to prepare for the scorching temperatures of the desert. He has also revamped his diet to include more high-quality, single-ingredient foods to fuel his body for the demanding challenge ahead. In addition to the physical preparation, Spencer is also raising money for Global’s Make Some Noise, a charity that supports various small charities across the country.

Despite the risks involved in the Great Desert Challenge, Spencer is determined to succeed and hopes to set a Guinness World Record. He looks forward to reuniting with his family at the finish line, where he anticipates a heartfelt moment that may bring tears to his eyes. Spencer’s dedication to this cause and his personal growth journey serve as an inspiration to many who may be struggling with their own challenges.

The support from his family, including wife Vogue and their children Theodore and Gigi, motivates Spencer to push through the grueling marathon schedule. By sharing his story and participating in this extreme challenge, Spencer hopes to raise awareness and funds for those in need through Global’s Make Some Noise. His commitment to this cause exemplifies his desire to give back and make a positive impact on the community.

As Spencer continues his training and fundraising efforts, he remains focused on his goal of completing the 30 marathons in the Arabian Desert. His determination, resilience, and willingness to share his journey highlight the importance of perseverance and self-improvement. Spencer’s story serves as a reminder that with dedication and support, overcoming challenges and achieving personal growth is possible.