JAX Jones, a popular British DJ, found himself in shock after receiving a bar tab of nearly £19,000 following a wild night out with fellow music stars Joel Corry and Jason Derulo. The 36-year-old DJ shared on social media that the night started off casually but quickly escalated into an expensive affair. The trio indulged in seven bottles of Cotes de Provence wine, two bottles of Veuve Clicquot champagne, and seventeen bottles of another type of wine, leading to the hefty bill.

After posting a picture of the eye-watering bill on his social media, JAX joked about having to do the dishes to cover the costs. The night out was meant to celebrate the release of their new track, but it seems like the drinks were flowing more than anticipated.

While some fans found the extravagance amusing, others expressed concern about flaunting such excessive spending, especially during challenging times when many are struggling financially. Despite the mixed reactions, JAX Jones is no stranger to success in the music industry, having collaborated with renowned artists like MNEK, RAYE, and Mabel.

In 2014, JAX gained fame with the No.1 hit “I Got U” and continued to produce chart-topping singles like “You Don’t Know Me” featuring Raye and “Instruction” with Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don. With a reported fortune of around £4 million, JAX Jones has solidified his position as a successful DJ and music producer in the industry.

Additionally, JAX made a memorable appearance in the Love Island villa last year alongside vocalist Callum Scott, further showcasing his popularity and influence in the music scene. Despite the occasional lavish night out, JAX Jones remains dedicated to creating music that resonates with his fans and continues to push boundaries with his innovative sound.