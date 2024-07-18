Outlander actress Lauren Lyle, who plays Marsali Fraser in the hit Starz series, has given fans hope that her character may not be saying goodbye for good in the upcoming eighth and final season. Although Marsali was absent for part of season seven, Lauren hinted that she will be making a return in the final chapter of Claire and Jamie Fraser’s story.

Lauren, who has also appeared in ITV’s Karen Pirie and the BBC’s Vigil, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of Outlander and the impact it has had on her life. She mentioned that while season eight may not be a complete goodbye for her character, she felt it was important to properly conclude Marsali’s storyline.

While Lauren remained tight-lipped about specific plot details for the upcoming season, she did tease that fans can expect an emotional rollercoaster. She hinted at dramatic and tear-inducing moments, as well as revealing that Marsali will have her hands full with her children once again.

The actress’s comments have sparked speculation among fans about the possibility of Marsali making appearances in future Outlander spin-offs, such as the prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood. With the show’s loyal following and the potential for more stories to be told within the Outlander universe, there is a chance for Lauren and other cast members to reprise their roles in different iterations of the series.

As Outlander season 7, part 2 approaches its premiere date on Starz, fans are eagerly anticipating what lies ahead for their favorite characters. The show has captivated audiences with its gripping storytelling and beloved characters, making it a cultural phenomenon that continues to resonate with viewers. With the promise of more emotional moments and surprises in the final season, fans can look forward to a fitting conclusion to the epic saga of Claire and Jamie Fraser.

The legacy of Outlander will undoubtedly live on beyond the final season, as fans eagerly await any news of potential spin-offs or future projects that may expand upon the rich tapestry of the Outlander universe. Lauren Lyle’s portrayal of Marsali has endeared her to audiences, and her possible return in future installments is sure to be met with excitement and anticipation from fans who have grown to love her character.