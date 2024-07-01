Outlander fans are buzzing with excitement after a video surfaced showing filming at the iconic Craigh na Dun set. The stones at this location are crucial to the series as they enable characters to travel through time. The recent appearance of these stones in the series has sparked theories about what might happen in the upcoming episodes.

The video, shared by TikToker willsadventures2025, captured the set during what appears to be filming for either season seven, part two reshoots or scenes for the eighth and final season. Although there were no cast members present, the area was bustling with activity, including parked cars and trailers bearing the Movie Makers logo.

Fans have been speculating about the significance of this filming location. Some believe it could tie back to the mysterious ghost of Jamie that appeared in the first season. Others think it may involve the forget me not flowers seen around the stones, which many see as a clue to the series’ ending.

With filming for the eighth season already underway, viewers are eager to see how time travel will play a role in the Frasers’ final adventures. As the TV adaptation has not yet reached the conclusion of Diana Gabaldon’s book series, there is a possibility for a unique and unexpected ending.

Speculation is rife among fans, with theories ranging from flashbacks to tie-ins with the upcoming prequel, “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” which explores Jamie’s parents’ origin story. While the video does not confirm the exact nature of the filming at Craigh na Dun, it has certainly piqued fans’ curiosity and anticipation for the upcoming season.

As fans eagerly await the premiere of Outlander season 7, part 2 on Starz, the filming at this key set has added a new layer of intrigue to the beloved series. Whether it leads to a time-travel twist or a resolution to long-standing mysteries, viewers will have to wait and see how the story unfolds in the final season of Outlander.