Outlander fans have been eagerly waiting for the release date of season seven part two for almost a year now. The series left viewers hanging after the midseason finale in August 2023, sparking curiosity about when the next part would be coming out. The show has made the move from Starz to MGM+ via Prime Video Channels in the UK, adding to the anticipation surrounding its return.

In March, Outlander teased on their official Instagram page that part two would premiere in November. The post featured candid behind-the-scenes photos of the stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, who play Claire and Jamie Fraser. The caption confirmed the return of the series in November on Starz, leaving fans excited for what’s to come.

It was later announced that Outlander season seven, part two, would debut on Friday, November 22, on MGM+ via Prime Video Channels in the UK and Starz in the US. The first episode will be released on this date, followed by weekly installments of the remaining seven episodes. Barring any changes to the schedule, the series finale is expected to air on Friday, January 3.

A glimpse into the upcoming storyline has also been shared, giving fans a preview of the challenges and adventures that lie ahead for the characters. Viewers can expect to see Claire, Jamie, and Young Ian returning to Scotland after leaving the colonies, facing the perils of the Revolutionary War. Meanwhile, Roger and Brianna will encounter new enemies across time, testing their family bonds and loyalties.

As the secrets unravel and loyalties shift, Jamie and Claire’s marriage will be put to the test like never before. With their love transcending oceans and centuries, the MacKenzies and Frasers will strive to find their way back to each other amidst the turmoil. Outlander season seven part two promises to deliver a gripping and emotional continuation of the beloved series.

Fans can catch all the action and drama on MGM+ via Prime Video Channels. Stay tuned for the highly-anticipated return of Outlander this November for an unforgettable journey with Claire, Jamie, and the rest of the unforgettable characters. Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of Outlander once again as the adventure continues in season seven part two.