Outlander fans have a few months to wait before the second half of season seven makes its return later this year. While Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe will reprise their roles as Jamie and Claire Fraser, there are some new and familiar faces joining the cast for these upcoming episodes.

One of the familiar faces making a comeback is Jenny Murray, Jamie Fraser’s sister, who will now be portrayed by actress Kristin Atherton due to scheduling conflicts with Laura Donnelly. Atherton, known for her roles in Waterloo Road, Doctors, and The Show Must Go Online, will take on the role of Jenny.

Andrew Whipp will return as Brian Fraser, Jamie’s father who met a tragic end in the first series. Despite his character’s demise, showrunner Matthew B Roberts has hinted at the possibility of time travel bringing back certain characters. Whipp, known for his roles in Shetland, Six Four, and Netflix’s Bodies, will reprise his role as Brian.

Graham McTavish will make a return as Dougal MacKenzie, despite his character’s untimely death in the earlier seasons. McTavish, known for his roles in Preacher, House Of The Dragon, The Witcher, and Blood Red Sky, will once again portray Dougal in the upcoming episodes.

Steven Cree will be back as Ian Murray, Young Ian Murray’s father who passed away in the third season. Cree, known for his roles in The Diplomat, The Outlaw King, Cobra, and The Discovery Of Witches, will reprise his role as Ian.

Joining the cast as new faces are Gloria Obianyo as Mercy Woodcock, a married African woman who cares for Henry Grey and develops feelings for him, and Rod Hallett as Benedict Arnold, described as a steadfast military man in the Revolutionary War. Obianyo is known for her roles in High Life, The Grinning Man, and Good Omens, while Hallett has appeared in The Tudors, The Last Kingdom, and Terra Nova.

These additions to the cast promise to bring new energy and dynamics to the Outlander series as it continues to captivate audiences with its time-traveling adventures. Fans can catch the second half of season seven on MGM+ via Prime Video Channels when it premieres on Friday, November 22.