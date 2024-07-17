Outlander Fans Disappointed Over Delayed Episodes: Frustration Mounts

Fans of the popular series Outlander are expressing their disappointment with the delayed release of new episodes. The frustration stems not only from the long hiatus but also from the way the upcoming episodes are being marketed by Starz.

The show, which follows the adventures of time traveler Claire and Scottish Highlander Jamie Fraser, left viewers hanging last August with several unresolved storylines. The new episodes are set to start airing in November, leaving fans enduring another extended hiatus, or as they fondly refer to it, ‘Droughtlander’.

However, when the second half of the season was teased with new stills recently, many fans took to social media to voice their grievances. Some fans argue that since the series has been off the air for almost a year, it should be considered as Outlander’s eighth season, not just the second half of the seventh season.

One fan demanded, “Call it what it is! It’s season eight.” Another fan expressed, “Two calendar years apart does not make S7 an extra-long season to apologize to fans for the very short S6. It’s two more equally short seasons.”

There is a sense of frustration among fans about the long gaps between seasons, with one fan stating, “It is very difficult to follow the thread of the story with such short blocks of chapters and so long in time.” Another fan admitted, “I’ve been an Outlander fan for years, but the amount of time between seasons has almost caused me to lose interest.”

Despite the backlash, there are fans who appreciate the long pauses between seasons, as it means prolonging the enjoyment of the series. One fan defended, “You are not a real fan if you’ve lost interest in the series because of it. Outlander is my favorite series!”

Fortunately, fans only have a few months left to wait before the penultimate season concludes. Additionally, there is the eighth and final season to anticipate, along with the highly awaited prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

Outlander season 7, part 2 is set to premiere on Friday, November 22 on Starz. Fans can look forward to the continuation of the beloved series and the resolution of the ongoing storylines. Despite the delays and frustrations, the loyal fanbase remains excited for what the future holds for Outlander.