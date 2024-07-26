Outlander fans have been deeply affected by a recent episode of the historical drama, which many have described as the most devastating moment in the show’s history. The hit Starz series follows the story of WWII nurse Claire Randall and Highland warrior Jamie Fraser as they navigate the challenges of 18th Century Scotland.

One fan took to Reddit to express their emotional reaction to the lead-up to the Battle of Culloden, a pivotal event in season three. They described the heart-wrenching scenes of the men preparing for battle, highlighting the bravery and humanity portrayed by the characters. Many other fans echoed these sentiments, noting that the episodes leading up to the battle were some of the toughest to watch.

The use of music in these episodes was also praised by viewers, with the inclusion of Jacobite songs and the slow pibroch adding to the emotional impact of the storyline. Some fans even admitted to skipping over the Battle of Culloden due to the intense emotions it evoked.

Despite the difficult moments in the show, fans are eagerly awaiting the conclusion of season seven and the upcoming prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which will delve into the origins of Claire and Jamie’s parents’ relationship. The next part of season seven is set to premiere on Friday, November 22 on Starz, giving viewers more to look forward to in the Outlander universe.