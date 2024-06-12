outdaughtered-the-real-reason-the-busbys-are-still-having-a-strained-marriage

Adam and Danielle Busby have been facing marriage problems since the premiere of OutDaughtered season 10, leading to a strained relationship. The tension between the couple has been growing, leaving fans wondering if they will be able to overcome their issues. The pair got married in 2006 and welcomed their first child in 2011, followed by quintuplets in 2015, which landed them their own reality show. Being parents to six young children has taken a toll on Danielle and Adam, with conflicting views on parenting and household chores causing friction in their relationship.

Danielle has been feeling overwhelmed with the responsibilities of running the household and caring for their daughters, while Adam’s photography deals have kept him away from home. Despite Danielle seeking help from her sister and considering hiring a nanny, Adam has been hesitant about the idea, making it challenging for them to find common ground. The lack of communication and understanding has led to arguments and disagreements between the couple, with Danielle often criticizing Adam and making him feel unappreciated.

Adam, on the other hand, has been seeking love and affection from his daughters, feeling undervalued by Danielle. He has been spending quality time with the girls and prioritizing his relationship with them, as it is where he feels loved and appreciated. Despite their differences, Adam and Danielle have been trying to work on their marriage and family life, sharing moments of love and appreciation on social media.

While their marriage has faced challenges, the Busbys are still together and seem to be making efforts to overcome their problems. They continue to share moments of love and appreciation, indicating that they are working towards a stronger relationship. Despite the struggles portrayed on OutDaughtered season 10, the couple remains committed to each other and their family. Fans can tune in to watch their journey on TLC every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.