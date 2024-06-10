our-mission-at-orange-learn-is-to-make-education-accessible-to-all-orange-launches-free-guitar-and-vocal-courses-through-orange-learn

Orange Launches Free Guitar and Vocal Courses through Orange Learn

Orange Amps, known for their high-quality musical equipment, has recently announced a groundbreaking initiative to make music education more accessible to all. Orange Learn, the educational branch of Orange Amps, has launched free guitar and vocal courses for aspiring musicians.

In a saturated market of online music lessons, Orange’s decision to offer free courses sets them apart from the competition. Now, music enthusiasts can learn to play the guitar or improve their vocal skills without any financial barriers. Additionally, Orange Learn is also providing a 15% discount on graded books until June 30, further enhancing the learning experience for students.

Whether you’re a beginner looking to pick up a new skill or an experienced musician seeking to refine your technique, Orange’s free courses offer a valuable opportunity to learn from industry professionals. Stay updated on the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, and deals by subscribing to Orange Learn’s newsletter.

Don’t miss out on this chance to enhance your musical abilities with Orange Learn’s free guitar and vocal courses. Start your journey towards musical excellence today!

