The Osbourne family, famous for their reality TV show and rockstar patriarch Ozzy Osbourne, recently made headlines by offering a free pack of a Viagra-style sex pill on their podcast. The family, including Ozzy, wife Sharon, son Jack, and daughter Kelly, are known for sharing intimate details with their fans, and this offer is no exception.

Jack Osbourne, 38, enthusiastically promoted the erectile dysfunction medication BlueChew on the podcast, describing it as an online service that delivers the same active ingredients as Viagra in a chewable tablet form. He emphasized the convenience and affordability of the product, encouraging listeners to take advantage of the free offer by using a special code, although they would have to cover shipping costs. The promotion is targeted towards fans in the US.

The Osbournes explained that the discreetly packaged pill comes in a cool black sachet and is delivered in a plain brown envelope to protect the privacy of the recipients. This offer is just one of the many candid moments the family shares with their audience, showcasing their unique sense of humor and openness.

In a humorous anecdote shared by Sharon Osbourne in a previous interview, she revealed that she would often fall asleep while waiting for Viagra to take effect, leaving Ozzy with a “big boner” and unable to wake her up. This lighthearted story provides a glimpse into the couple’s relationship and adds a personal touch to the promotion of the BlueChew pill on the podcast.

While the Osbourne family is known for their music and reality TV fame, they continue to surprise and entertain their fans with unexpected offers and candid revelations. By sharing this intimate aspect of their lives, they connect with their audience on a deeper level and show that they are not afraid to discuss topics that are often considered taboo.

Overall, the Osbournes’ decision to promote a Viagra-style sex pill on their podcast is just another example of their willingness to share their experiences and recommendations with their loyal followers. This offer adds a fun and playful element to their content, showcasing their unique brand of humor and authenticity.