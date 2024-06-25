Mia Goth is still holding onto hope for her potential role in the upcoming Blade movie, despite the challenges the production has faced. The actress, who recently attended the premiere of her new film MaXXXine, expressed her optimism about Marvel Studios’ ability to bring the project to life.

The Blade movie, set to star Mahershala Ali and Mia Goth as the lead characters, has experienced setbacks and changes in direction. Despite the delays, Mia remains committed to the project and believes in its success.

While waiting for Blade to kick off, Mia has been busy working on director Ti West’s horror trilogy, including films like X, Pearl, and MaXXXine. In MaXXXine, Mia plays the role of Maxine Minx, a character she has portrayed throughout the trilogy. She shared that her personal journey has mirrored that of her character, adding depth and authenticity to her performance.

The MaXXXine movie, featuring a star-studded cast including Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Monaghan, Lily Collins, and Kevin Bacon, is set to hit theaters on July 5th. Fans can expect a thrilling and captivating cinematic experience.

Mia’s dedication to her craft and her positive outlook on the Blade movie showcase her commitment to delivering quality entertainment to audiences worldwide. As she continues to navigate the ups and downs of the industry, Mia’s talent and passion shine through in her diverse range of roles.

Stay tuned for more updates on Mia Goth’s career, exciting projects, and the latest news from the world of entertainment. Whether she’s fighting vampires in Blade or captivating audiences in MaXXXine, Mia’s talent knows no bounds.