Oprah Winfrey recently shared a story about an incident where Joan Rivers fat-shamed her on ‘The Tonight Show.’ Oprah recalled that Joan made a comment about her weight, which hurt her feelings at the time. Despite the incident, Oprah emphasized that she has since forgiven Joan and moved past it.

In the entertainment world, news of Margot Robbie expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley has been making headlines. Fans are thrilled for the couple as they embark on this new chapter in their lives. This exciting news adds to the positive energy surrounding the couple.

On a different note, Brad Pitt is set to take on a new role in the upcoming movie ‘F1,’ as seen in the official teaser trailer. Fans of the actor are eagerly anticipating his performance in this exciting project. This new venture for Brad showcases his versatility as an actor and his ability to take on diverse roles.

In the music industry, Kendrick Lamar’s fiancée and kids recently made a rare appearance in his music video for ‘Not Like Us.’ This personal touch added a special element to the video and allowed fans to catch a glimpse of Kendrick’s personal life. The inclusion of his family in the video resonated with fans and added depth to the overall storytelling.

Tragically, YouTube star Pretty Pastel Please passed away at the young age of 30, leaving fans and loved ones in mourning. Her impact on the YouTube community and her unique content will be greatly missed. This news serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment.

In a recent development, Vanessa Hudgens spoke out against paparazzi who disrespected and exploited the birth of her first child. The actress expressed her frustration with the invasion of privacy and emphasized the need for boundaries when it comes to personal moments. Her stance on this issue sheds light on the challenges that celebrities face in maintaining their privacy.

Furthermore, ‘Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard announced her pregnancy months after her split from Carl Radke. This news comes as a surprise to fans of the reality TV star, and many are excited to follow her journey into motherhood. Lindsay’s openness about her pregnancy journey is both relatable and inspiring to her followers.

