Strictly Come Dancing has been a hot topic of debate lately, with many viewers expressing their opinions on whether the show should continue. Despite the recent controversies surrounding the show, Express.co.uk readers have voted in favor of keeping Strictly on the air.

The poll results showed that 50% of readers believe the show should continue, while 46% think it should be axed, and 4% are unsure. This close call indicates that there is a divided opinion among viewers about the future of Strictly Come Dancing.

The recent scandals involving professional dancers Giovanni Pernice and Graziano di Prima have put the show in a negative light. Both dancers have faced allegations of misconduct, leading to their removal from the upcoming season. The BBC has launched an investigation into the alleged behavior of Giovanni and has introduced welfare measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all participants.

Despite the challenges faced by the show, former contestant Amanda Abbington has expressed her support for Strictly. She hopes that the BBC will implement stricter safety measures to prevent future incidents and ensure that everyone involved has a positive experience.

While the future of Strictly Come Dancing remains uncertain, it is clear that the show holds a special place in the hearts of many viewers. As the show celebrates its 20th season, fans are eager to see how it will continue to evolve and entertain audiences. Only time will tell if Strictly will be able to overcome its current challenges and remain a beloved staple of Saturday night television.