Only Murders in the Building, the popular mystery-comedy series, is making its way to Hollywood with the premiere of Season 4 on Aug. 27. The show’s central trio of true crime podcasters, played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, are heading to Los Angeles to oversee a Hollywood studio’s adaptation of their story for the big screen.

In a first-look behind-the-scenes photo released by Hulu in June 2024, it was revealed that Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Zach Galifianakis will be joining the cast of Season 4. They will be playing themselves in the series, portraying Hollywood stars who have been cast in the feature adaptation of Only Murders in the Building.

The plot details of the upcoming season remain a mystery, but fans can expect more intriguing mysteries and investigations. Season 3 ended with a cliffhanger involving the murder of Jane Lynch’s character, Sazz, who is Charles’ stunt double from his time on a ’90s crime drama. This murder may be what lures the trio to Los Angeles, along with some matters of the heart.

Returning cast members include Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short, who will continue their roles as the unlikely trio of co-stars on new adventures. Meryl Streep will also be returning as Loretta Durkin, Oliver’s love interest, who was a suspect in a murder case in Season 3. Additionally, Da’Vine Joy Randolph will reprise her role as police detective Donna Williams.

New cast members joining Season 4 include Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Melissa McCarthy, Molly Shannon, Richard Kind, Kumail Nanjiani, and more. The star-studded lineup promises an exciting and entertaining season ahead.

Production for Season 4 took place in Los Angeles, marking a shift from the previous seasons set in New York. The change in location is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the series while maintaining its unique charm and humor.

Fans can look forward to the premiere of Only Murders in the Building Season 4 on Hulu on Aug. 27, with new episodes released weekly. In the meantime, viewers can catch up on Seasons 1-3, which are currently streaming on the platform. Get ready for more mysteries, comedy, and star-studded performances in the upcoming season of this beloved series.