It’s been more than 14 years since the British boy band One Direction was formed on The X Factor. On July 23, the band celebrated its anniversary with Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and former member Zayn Malik. They were put together by Simon Cowell and quickly rose to fame as chart-topping pop stars, despite coming in third on the show.

The early 2010s were filled with One Direction mania as the boys released hit songs and albums, touring worldwide to millions of fans. In 2015, Zayn left the group, leading to an indefinite hiatus shortly after.

Since then, Harry Styles has seen immense success with his solo career, topping charts globally and making a name for himself in fashion and acting. Liam Payne welcomed a son named Bear in 2017 and has continued to release music. Niall Horan embraced his solo music career, reflecting on his time in One Direction as feeling like a “prisoner.” Louis Tomlinson continued to release music and became a father to Freddie Reign Tomlinson in 2016. Zayn Malik found success as a solo artist and welcomed a daughter named Khai with Gigi Hadid in 2020.

Each member of One Direction has found success in their own right, branching out into various ventures while reflecting on their time in the band. Despite the challenges and changes over the years, their music and impact on the industry continue to resonate with fans worldwide.