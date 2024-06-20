As Bachelor Nation eagerly anticipates the premiere of Bachelorette Jenn Tran’s upcoming season on July 8, ABC has introduced the 25 contestants vying for her affection. The network recently unveiled the photos and bios of the hopeful suitors on June 3. Among the diverse group of men, ranging from a pet portrait entrepreneur to a sommelier, one contestant has captured the attention of fans.

Brett Harris, a 28-year-old health and safety manager from Manheim, Pa., has stood out for his body positivity and breaking the franchise’s rigid casting norms. Fans took to ABC’s Instagram post showcasing the season’s men to express their excitement for Harris’ debut, with some even advocating for him to become the next Bachelor.

The Bachelor franchise has faced criticism in the past for its lack of body inclusivity among both leads and contestants. Groups like Roses for Every Body have been vocal about demanding more diversity in body types on the show. In 2022, the organization launched the “Fat Bachelor Inclusion Campaign” along with a petition with over 11,000 signatures calling for the show’s creators to combat anti-fat bias.

Roses for Every Body expressed cautious optimism about Harris’ casting, highlighting that he will be only the third contestant in the show’s history who is not thin. Previous attempts at including individuals with diverse body types were short-lived, with contestants being sent home on the first night with minimal screen time.

Jordan Cagle, a body acceptance and style influencer, emphasized the significance of Harris’ casting for both reality TV and body inclusivity. She noted that seeing a fat-presenting individual on a popular romantic reality show can inspire hope and challenge societal perceptions of beauty standards.

While there is excitement surrounding Harris’ participation, some critics remain skeptical about the franchise’s commitment to lasting change. The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have been criticized for tokenizing certain contestants every few years without addressing underlying issues of body inclusivity.

As the Bachelor franchise navigates calls for greater diversity, the inclusion of contestants like Harris marks a step towards broader representation on reality TV. Fans and advocates hope that this moment signifies a shift towards more inclusive casting practices in the future.