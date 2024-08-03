French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati’s Olympic journey came to an end due to an unfortunate incident during the men’s qualifying event at the Paris Olympics on August 3. The 21-year-old athlete missed his target height and accidentally got his crotch caught on the crossbar, causing it to fall to the mat. Despite his efforts, Ammirati finished in 15th place in the contest, ultimately leading to his disqualification.

In a statement released by the French Athletics Federation, Ammirati expressed his disappointment, mentioning that he felt good going into the competition without any stress. As a first-time Olympian, his goal was to engage with the audience, but his dreams were shattered due to the unexpected turn of events. While the French sports academy Envol shared a tribute to him on Instagram, acknowledging his efforts, the viral moment of his disqualification remained unaddressed by the athlete.

To qualify for the men’s pole vault final, participants needed to secure a spot in the top 12 or clear a height of at least 5.8 meters. Ammirati’s jump of 5.60 meters tied him with other athletes for the 15th position, falling short of the mark. The top performer, Sweden’s Armand Duplantis, achieved a score of 5.75 meters, showcasing exceptional skill in the competition.

As the 2024 Paris Olympics continue, athletes from around the world are showcasing their talents and competing in various events.

