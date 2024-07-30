Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, known for his impressive pommel horse routine at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has captured the hearts of many fans with his incredible performance. However, it seems that his own heart belongs to his longtime girlfriend, Tess McCracken. The couple, who have been together for eight years, recently celebrated Stephen’s bronze medal win with a sweet Instagram post shared by Tess.

In the post, Tess expressed her pride and admiration for Stephen’s hard work and dedication, emphasizing how special it was to witness him bring home the first team medal for the USA in sixteen years. Fans of the gymnast have also taken to social media to show their support and admiration for his incredible achievement, calling him America’s newest hero.

Stephen himself has reflected on the intense moments leading up to his routine, highlighting the pressure he felt as the last competitor on the pommel horse. Despite his nerves, he managed to deliver a flawless performance, securing the bronze medal for Team USA. His dedication and determination have not gone unnoticed, with fans and supporters alike praising him for his incredible talent and sportsmanship.

As Stephen basks in the glory of his Olympic success, it is clear that his relationship with Tess is a source of love and support for him. The bond between the two is evident in their shared moments of celebration and pride, showcasing a partnership built on mutual respect and admiration. With his newfound status as America’s beloved hero, Stephen continues to inspire fans around the world with his incredible talent and unwavering dedication to his sport.