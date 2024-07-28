The 2024 Paris Olympics are set to begin with the opening ceremony on July 26, but athletes are already engaging with their fans on TikTok in what has been dubbed “Olympic Tok.” Whether they are newcomers to the scene or seasoned veterans, athletes are taking advantage of the platform to showcase their journey to the Games. From sharing their preparation routines to giving a glimpse into their lives outside of training, these Olympians are connecting with fans like never before.

One such athlete is Sarah Douglas, a competitive sailor from Team Canada, who has been actively sharing her Olympic experience on TikTok. With posts ranging from packing for the Games to showcasing her Canadian-themed manicure, Douglas is giving her followers an inside look at what it takes to compete at the highest level. In a popular video, she displays her official Team Canada x Lululemon athlete kit, garnering millions of views and likes in the process.

Another athlete making waves on TikTok is Aleah Finnegan, a 21-year-old gymnast representing Team Philippines. Despite it being her first Olympics, Finnegan is no stranger to creating content online and has been sharing her Olympic Village experiences and training sessions with her followers. With nearly a million followers, she is using her platform to give fans a unique perspective on the Games.

Australian tennis player Daria Saville is also capturing the attention of fans both in her sport and on TikTok. Through her vlogs, Saville provides a behind-the-scenes look at her training regimen in Paris, including interactions with fellow athletes from Team Australia. Her ability to make everyday activities entertaining has resonated with viewers, earning her millions of views on her Olympics content.

Evy Leibfarth, a 20-year-old kayak and canoe athlete from Team USA, is using her TikTok platform to educate people about her sport. By sharing unboxing videos of sponsor products and giving insights into her training routine, Leibfarth hopes to raise awareness about kayaking as an Olympic discipline. She believes that using social media to showcase lesser-known sports can help generate interest and support for athletes like herself.

Overall, the presence of athletes on TikTok is not only entertaining for fans but also serves as a way to humanize these Olympians and provide a glimpse into their lives beyond the competition. By sharing their personal journeys and experiences leading up to the Games, these athletes are creating a connection with their followers that goes beyond the medal podium. As the 2024 Paris Olympics unfold, it will be interesting to see how TikTok continues to play a role in shaping the narrative of these athletes and their Olympic experience.