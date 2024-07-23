Olly Murs took the stage at Flackstock, an annual event organized by Caroline Flack’s friends and family, to honor the memory of the late Love Island host. This heartfelt tribute was a way for Olly to remember his close friend and former X Factor co-star, who tragically passed away in 2020.

Flackstock was created as a way to celebrate Caroline’s life through music, comedy, and dance while also raising funds for mental health charities. The festival came about after Caroline’s friends felt that they were deprived of the opportunity to grieve together due to the lockdown that began just days after her funeral.

In its first year, Flackstock featured performances from various stars and raised an impressive amount for charities close to Caroline’s heart. This year, the festival was held at Englefield House in Berkshire and saw appearances from celebrities like Tom Walker, Joe Wickes, Kate Lawler, and more.

Olly Murs took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to Caroline, reminiscing about their shared moments of song. He expressed mixed emotions about the day, acknowledging the difficulty of performing at the festival without Caroline by his side. Despite the emotional challenges, Olly recognized the importance of Flackstock in bringing people together to celebrate Caroline’s life and support those who may be struggling.

Following his performance at the festival, Olly thanked everyone who attended and contributed to the event’s success. He expressed gratitude for the love and support shown by fans and emphasized that Flackstock was a tribute to Caroline and her family, as well as a way to raise awareness for important charities.

The emotional impact of the festival was evident in Olly’s words as he shared his feelings of gratitude and sadness. Fans and celebrities alike showed their support for Olly and Caroline, recognizing the significance of honoring her memory in such a meaningful way.

Overall, Flackstock served as a poignant reminder of the lasting impact Caroline Flack had on those around her and the importance of coming together to support mental health initiatives. Through music, laughter, and shared memories, the festival continues to celebrate Caroline’s legacy while raising awareness for causes that were dear to her heart.