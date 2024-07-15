Olly Murs watched in disbelief as Spain defeated England 2-1 in the Euro 2024 final. He flew to Berlin to support the Three Lions, but unfortunately, they couldn’t bring home the victory. Despite the heartbreaking loss, Olly expressed his gratitude for the experience on social media.

Comedian Rob Beckett also left the stadium with a heavy heart after the match. He shared his disappointment but remained optimistic for the future, looking forward to the next opportunity in 2026. The devastating defeat was felt by millions of fans who were hoping for England’s first major victory since 1966.

When Cole Palmer scored an equalizer in the 73rd minute, fans erupted in celebration, believing that victory was within reach. However, Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal shattered those hopes with a winning goal in the 86th minute. The disappointment was palpable, with many celebrities taking to social media to share their support for the team.

Stars like Mark Wright, Stacey Dooley, and Michael Vaughan commended the Three Lions for their efforts despite the loss. Even though the outcome was not what they had hoped for, they expressed pride in the team’s performance. Other celebrities, including Scarlett Moffatt and Dan Walker, also congratulated Spain on their victory.

Amanda Holden, Ant and Dec, and WAG Dani Dyer were among the famous faces showing their support for England during the final. While the team may have been considered underdogs against Spain, their resilience and determination throughout the tournament were commendable.

As Gareth Southgate delivered an emotional message to his team, urging them to fulfill their dreams, the players were determined to make their mark. Captain Harry Kane reflected on the heartbreak of the previous final in 2020 and expressed the team’s desire to go one step further this time.

Despite facing a formidable opponent in Spain, Southgate remained confident in his team’s preparation and long-term vision. He emphasized the importance of fearlessness and resilience, traits that have defined the England squad throughout the tournament.

As fans and celebrities alike rallied behind the Three Lions, the spirit of unity and support was evident. Despite the disappointment of the loss, the team’s journey to the final was a testament to their hard work and dedication. While the dream of winning the Euro 2024 may have ended in defeat, the hope and pride they inspired in their supporters will endure until the next opportunity arises.