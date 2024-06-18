Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo has decided to extend her “GUTS World Tour” by adding two extra concerts to her schedule in Los Angeles. Originally set to conclude with four shows at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Rodrigo will now also be performing at the Intuit Dome.

Fans can catch the “Drivers License” singer/songwriter at the Kia Forum on August 13-14 and 16-17, followed by shows at the Intuit Dome on August 20-21. The opening act for all six concerts will be The Breeders.

After her North America tour, Rodrigo will head to Asia and Australia for the international leg of her tour. This will mark the end of her global journey, leaving fans with unforgettable memories from her live performances.

To get tickets for the newly added Intuit Dome shows, American Express Members will have the first opportunity to purchase starting at noon on June 20. The general public will have their chance to buy tickets the next day. Keep an eye out for the release of $20 “Silver Star Tickets” at a later date, as announced by concert organizers.

For more information on tickets and all tour details, visit oliviarodrigo.com. Get ready to experience the magic of Olivia Rodrigo live in concert as she continues to captivate audiences around the world with her incredible talent and infectious energy.