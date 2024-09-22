Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have recently expanded their family, welcoming their second child, a daughter named Méi June Mulaney, via surrogate. This joyous occasion comes after Olivia bravely shared her battle with breast cancer, undergoing multiple surgeries including a double mastectomy, hysterectomy, fallopian tube removal, and oophorectomy, rendering her infertile. Despite these challenges, Olivia and John were able to create two healthy embryos through IVF before turning to surrogacy to fulfill their dreams of expanding their family.

The couple announced the arrival of baby Méi on September 14, 2024, with Olivia sharing heartfelt gratitude towards their gestational surrogate for safely carrying their baby for nine months. In an Instagram post, Olivia expressed her emotions about not being able to carry her daughter, but found solace in the grace and understanding shown by their surrogate, whom she referred to as a real-life angel. The name Méi, meaning “plum” in Chinese, holds special significance as Olivia’s mother is of Chinese descent, making this a poignant tribute to her heritage.

John Mulaney, who has been in a relationship with Olivia since 2021, also shared his excitement about becoming a girl dad, joking about the freebies parents often receive from hospitals. The couple’s Instagram posts showcased their happiness and love for their new addition, with photos capturing precious moments of baby Méi with her parents and older brother, Malcolm Hiep Mulaney, who was born in 2021.

As Olivia and John embrace their new role as parents of two, they have shared glimpses of their family life through social media, documenting special occasions and everyday moments with their children. From celebrating Malcolm’s birthdays to taking family trips and introducing their baby to friends, the couple’s posts offer a candid look into the joys and challenges of parenthood.

With the support of their loved ones and the strength of their bond, Olivia and John have navigated through difficult times and emerged stronger as a family. Their journey serves as a testament to resilience, love, and the power of hope in overcoming obstacles. As they embark on this new chapter with baby Méi, Olivia and John continue to inspire others with their story of perseverance and unwavering determination to build a happy and loving home for their children.

Family Milestones

Throughout their journey, Olivia and John have celebrated milestones and created lasting memories with their children. From Malcolm’s first birthday to family outings and special moments captured in photos, the couple’s Instagram feed is a testament to the joy and love that fill their home. As they welcome baby Méi into their lives, Olivia and John are excited to embrace the adventures and challenges of raising two young children, cherishing each moment as a precious gift.

Support and Gratitude

In the midst of their joy, Olivia and John remain grateful for the support and love they have received from their friends, family, and fans. The outpouring of well-wishes and encouragement has been a source of strength for the couple as they navigate the ups and downs of parenthood. With their hearts full of gratitude, Olivia and John look forward to sharing their journey with others, spreading positivity and hope to those facing similar challenges.

Looking Ahead

As Olivia, John, and their children embark on a new chapter as a family of four, they are filled with optimism and excitement for the future. With baby Méi adding a new dimension to their lives, the couple is eager to create lasting memories, nurture their children’s growth, and build a home filled with love, laughter, and happiness. As they continue to share their journey with the world, Olivia and John hope to inspire others to embrace life’s challenges with courage, grace, and a heart full of love.