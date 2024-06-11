olivia-holt-mason-gooding-join-heart-eyes-horror-rom-com

Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding to Star in New Horror Rom-Com ‘Heart Eyes’

Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding have landed lead roles in the upcoming horror romantic comedy film titled ‘Heart Eyes’, produced by Spyglass. The movie will be directed by Josh Ruben, with a screenplay by Phillip Murphy, Christopher Landon, and Michael Kennedy. Production is scheduled to take place in New Zealand.

‘Heart Eyes’ will follow the story of the Heart Eyes Killer striking Seattle on Valentine’s Day, where two co-workers are mistakenly identified as a couple by the elusive killer. The duo must then spend the romantic night running for their lives, blending elements of horror and comedy.

The film is set to build on the success of previous horror films like Scream and Thanksgiving for Spyglass. Producers include Landon, Greg Gilreath, and Adam Hendricks, with Spyglass executives Gary Barber and Chris Stone serving as executive producers alongside Murphy.

Director Josh Ruben expressed his excitement for the project, stating, “My love of horror is rivaled only by my love of romantic comedies. I’m excited as hell to mount my most challenging genre bender to date: a brutal slasher in a nostalgic rom-com universe.”

Olivia Holt, known for her roles in rom-com ‘Jingle Bell Heist’ and Peacock’s comedy series ‘Laid’, will star in the film alongside Mason Gooding, recognized for his performance in ‘Scream’ and ‘Scream VI’. Gooding will also appear in upcoming projects like ‘Y2K’ and Olivia Wilde’s ‘Booksmart’.

Josh Ruben, who made his directorial debut with ‘Scare Me’, has also directed films like ‘Werewolves Within’.

