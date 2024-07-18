Olivia Dunne, the talented gymnast and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, made a bold fashion statement at the 2024 MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show. Before the event, she shared some sneak peeks of her preparation process on Snapchat, capturing the attention of her fans.

In the behind-the-scenes moments, Dunne was seen getting her makeup done while wearing a white robe, showcasing her natural beauty and confidence. This intimate look into her pre-event routine created quite a buzz among her followers.

After the makeup session, Dunne transformed her look for the red carpet by changing into a stunning neutral-colored gown that accentuated her athletic physique. Accompanied by her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, she exuded elegance and grace at the event. Her transition from the casual robe to the glamorous gown highlighted her versatility and fashion sense.

The MLB All-Star Red Carpet event was not only a celebration of sports but also a display of stunning fashion and memorable moments. Dunne’s presence added a touch of athletic beauty to the evening, making it truly unforgettable for all attendees.

During the event, Dunne described her experience as “chaotic” but thrilling, expressing her excitement at being part of such a unique red carpet affair. She also shared her admiration for Skenes, calling herself a “crazy baseball girlfriend” and praising his talent both on and off the field.

As Dunne gears up for another year at LSU, her fans eagerly anticipate more memorable moments from her in both her athletic and modeling endeavors. Her daring fashion choices and confident demeanor continue to set her apart as a rising star in the sports and fashion world.