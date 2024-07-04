Olivia Culpo, the beauty pageant titleholder, recently got married to NFL star Chris McCaffrey in a lavish wedding ceremony in Rhode Island. While fans are thrilled about her current relationship, many are curious about her dating history. Let’s take a closer look at who Olivia Culpo has dated in the past.

Back in September 2012, rumors surfaced about Olivia dating Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte. Despite the speculations, Ryan mentioned in an interview that he enjoyed spending time with Olivia and found her to be a great companion. However, Olivia denied the rumors and clarified that they had only met briefly.

In August 2013, Olivia started a relationship with Nick Jonas, the youngest Jonas Brother. Their romance inspired some of Nick’s songs, including the hit track “Jealous.” The couple eventually split in June 2015 due to the challenges of a long-distance relationship.

Following her breakup with Nick Jonas, Olivia briefly dated football star Tim Tebow in 2015. Their relationship ended after just two months, with reports suggesting that it was due to Tebow’s commitment to abstain from intimacy until marriage.

In February 2016, Olivia went public with her relationship with former New England Patriots footballer Danny Amendola. The couple faced several breakups and reconciliations before officially parting ways in April 2019. During their time apart, both Olivia and Danny were seen spending time with other people.

Olivia’s romantic journey took a significant turn when she got engaged to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey in July 2022. The couple tied the knot on June 29, 2024, in a stunning ceremony in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The wedding was attended by various NFL stars, including George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk, as well as FOX NFL Sunday host Greg Olsen.

Olivia and Christian’s love story serves as a testament to their enduring bond and commitment to each other. As they embark on this new chapter of their lives together, fans are eager to see where their relationship will take them in the future.

In conclusion, Olivia Culpo’s dating history is a blend of high-profile relationships and heartfelt connections. From Olympic athletes to music icons and football stars, Olivia has experienced various aspects of love and companionship. As she begins this new chapter with Christian McCaffrey, we wish her nothing but happiness and fulfillment in her marriage.