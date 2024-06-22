Olivia Culpo recently shared a photo on her Instagram wearing a stylish bikini in a kitchen. The 32-year-old Sports Illustrated model looked elegant and sophisticated in her monochrome Montce swim bikini, showcasing her toned legs, abs, and cleavage. With cap sleeves, high-waisted bottoms, and a bow in her hair, Olivia exuded charm and grace in the image.

The photo, which received over 160,000 likes, also sparked some controversy among her followers. Some fans criticized the high price of the swimsuit, which is priced at $300. Despite receiving compliments from celebrities like Elizabeth Hurley and Kristin Cavallari, Olivia faced backlash for the expensive cost of the swimwear pieces from her collection with Montce.

In response to the criticism, Olivia defended the collaboration with Montce, praising the brand’s team and the quality of their products. She emphasized that she felt at home and comfortable working with the brand, which contributed to her overall positive experience. The collaboration not only showcased Olivia’s fashion sense but also added to her impressive net worth of $7 million.

Apart from elegant swimwear pieces, the collaboration also includes sporty looks like a black and white bralette and shorts set. Olivia expressed her admiration for the Montce team and their family-like atmosphere, highlighting the positive energy she felt while working with them. The collection aims to offer a diverse range of styles that cater to different tastes and preferences.

Overall, Olivia Culpo’s collaboration with Montce has generated mixed reactions from fans, with some praising the chic designs and others questioning the hefty price tags. Despite the controversy, Olivia remains confident in her partnership with the brand and continues to showcase her impeccable style and fashion sense through her social media platforms.