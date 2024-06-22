Olivia Attwood, a well-known Love Island star, was spotted in Ibiza looking incredibly stylish in a red crochet beach skirt and white vest top. She completed her look with knee-high black leather boots and sunglasses, accompanied by her husband Bradley Dack. The couple enjoyed their time at the Playa Soleil beach bar and restaurant in Ibiza, soaking up the sun and relaxing.

During their getaway, Olivia shared glimpses of their luxurious hotel room on Instagram, showcasing a spacious bathroom with his and hers sinks, a lavish roll-top bath, and an elegantly decorated bedroom with a large bed and gold headboard. The room led to a private outdoor decking area with a stunning view of the Spanish island, where they could relax and take in the scenery.

In addition to their holiday adventures, Olivia posted a photo of herself posing in front of a floor-length mirror in a chic white crop top and mini skirt. She also shared images of sun loungers facing the sea, expressing her enjoyment of an “out of office moment” with her fans.

Olivia’s lavish lifestyle extends beyond her holidays, as she recently gave fans a peek into her parents’ impressive Cheshire home. During a visit for Father’s Day, she revealed their massive outdoor swimming pool, perfectly manicured garden, and stunning property. While Olivia has found success in her career post-Love Island, her father Kai also enjoys a life of luxury, showcasing his vintage car collection on Instagram.

Despite the glamorous lifestyle Olivia leads, she remains down-to-earth and shares her experiences with fans, giving them a glimpse into her world of travel, luxury accommodations, and stylish fashion choices. As she continues to thrive in her career and personal life, Olivia’s fans eagerly await more updates and insights into her exciting adventures.