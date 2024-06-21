Olivia Attwood enjoyed a sunny day in Ibiza with her husband Bradley Dack while looking stunning in a black and white bikini. The couple was seen being affectionate and happy at the Cala Gracioneta restaurant. Olivia flaunted her toned physique in the two-piece swimsuit, paired with black trousers, red mules, and stylish accessories.

During their luxurious Ibiza getaway, Olivia shared a glimpse of their upscale hotel room, complete with a private deck overlooking the Spanish island. The spacious room featured a large bed, a luxurious bathroom, and elegant decor. Olivia also posted pictures of herself in a chic white outfit and relaxing by the sea on sun loungers.

Despite recent divorce rumors, Olivia and Bradley showed their love for each other on social media. Olivia posted a cheeky video of them playfully interacting, dispelling any speculations about their relationship. She looked stylish in a black Chanel dress, addressing the rumors with humor and affection.

Olivia’s Instagram posts gave fans a peek into her glamorous lifestyle and loving relationship with Bradley. The couple’s romantic getaway and public displays of affection showcased their strong bond, despite any gossip or misunderstandings. Olivia’s confident and playful attitude towards the rumors reflected her commitment to her marriage and her ability to address speculation with grace and humor.